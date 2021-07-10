With the COVID-19 vaccination rate plateauing across the country, the White House is starting to return fire at those they see as spreading harmful misinformation or fear about the shots. Nationwide, about 67% of American adults have gotten at least one dose.

Meanwhile, in Washington, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors at school — and staff can go maskless indoors if they are vaccinated against the coronavirus and no children are present, state health officials announced this week.

