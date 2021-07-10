With the COVID-19 vaccination rate plateauing across the country, the White House is starting to return fire at those they see as spreading harmful misinformation or fear about the shots. Nationwide, about 67% of American adults have gotten at least one dose.
Meanwhile, in Washington, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors at school — and staff can go maskless indoors if they are vaccinated against the coronavirus and no children are present, state health officials announced this week.
Tokyo Olympics: Spectators also barred from outlying venues
TOKYO (AP) — Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area have decided to bar fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections, Tokyo Olympic organizers confirmed on Saturday with the pandemic-delayed games opening in just under two weeks.
Tokyo organizers and the IOC earlier in the week barred all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. They make up the overwhelming majority of Olympic venues, although a smattering of outlying areas were allowed initially to have limited attendance.
All fans from abroad were banned months ago.
Now, two prefectures that were permitted to have fans have backed out of those plans.
Fukushima prefecture in northeastern Japan has decided to hold its baseball and softball events without spectators. It has been joined by the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, which will hold soccer games without fans at the Sapporo Dome.
Rio opens 10% of Maracana Stadium for Copa America soccer final
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro officials are allowing Copa America organizers to invite thousands of COVID-19-tested soccer fans into the final at Maracana Stadium between Brazil and Argentina on Saturday.
Rio city health secretary Daniel Soranz issued guidelines on Friday permitting crowds of up to 10% in each section of the 78,000-seat stadium. No tickets will be sold for the encounter.
CONMEBOL said on Friday each team can bring 2,200 guests to the final. Guests will be required to wear masks in the stadium and keep a distance of two meters among each other. No food and drinks will be allowed.
The Maracana hosted about 60,000 fans in the previous Copa America final in 2019, when Brazil beat Peru 3-1.
In January at Maracana, the delayed 2020 Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Santos was attended by about 5,000 spectators, but they were all concentrated with little regard for social distancing guidelines.
Pandemic garbage boom ignites debate over waste as energy
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — America remains awash in refuse as new cases of the coronavirus decline — and that has reignited a debate about the sustainability of burning more trash to create energy.
Waste-to-energy plants, which produce most of their power by incinerating trash, make up only about half a percent of the electricity generation in the U.S. But the plants have long aroused considerable opposition from environmentalists and local residents who decry the facilities as polluters, eyesores and generators of foul odor.
The industry has been in retreat mode in the U.S., with dozens of plants closing since 2000 amid local opposition and emissions concerns. But members of the industry said they see the increase in garbage production in the U.S. in recent months as a chance to play a bigger role in creating energy and fighting climate change by keeping waste out of methane-creating landfills.
One estimate from the Solid Waste Association of North America placed the amount of residential waste up as much as 8% this spring compared to the previous spring. And more trash is on the way.
How the pandemic has changed our mindset toward travel
After 14 years in the NFL, All-Pro wide receiver Anquan Boldin went into 2017 undecided about whether to play one last season. He wanted to take some time before the season to clear his head, so he and his wife Dionne booked a vacation to South Africa with Explorer X, a Seattle-based travel company that focuses on the concept of “transformational travel.”
The family spent time in Cape Town, South Africa, and on safari during that trip, logging huge distances in both miles and belief.
“I don’t know too many people that can say they were 5 feet away from a lion in its own habitat and walked away,” Boldin said. “Also, we were able to go the prison where Nelson Mandela had been locked up and actually take a tour from one of the guards that was actually a guard at the facility while Mandela was detained there. So the entire trip was refreshing and it was also an eye-opener for us.”
Travel — as practiced by most Americans in the 21st century — has increasingly come to be seen as wasteful and aristocratic, a driver of environmental damage and cultural insensitivity, and the pandemic has only increased the pace of the discussion about the future of travel.
As the Boldins discovered, there are a lot of alternatives to the model we currently practice, enabled by jumbo jets, giant cruise ships and interstate highways.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene visited Point Roberts in Whatcom County on Friday for a meeting with residents and stops at some businesses. The community, which is connected by land to British Columbia, rather than Washington state, has been left mostly isolated since spring 2020, when the U.S. and Canada closed their land borders to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Washington state Department of Health reported 496 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths on Friday. The update brought the state's totals to 455,103 cases adn 5,997 deaths, meaning that 1.3% of people diagnosed have died, according to the department.
The White House is calling out critics of a door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination push, returning fire at those seen by the Biden administration to be spread harmful misinformation and fear. When South Carolina's governor tried this week to block door-to-door efforts, White House press secretary said "the failure to provide accurate public health information ... is literally killing people."
California will require that masks be worn at schools when classrooms open this fall, despite new guidance issued Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear face coverings inside school buildings.
There is no sign that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been inoculated against the coronavirus and his country hasn’t received any foreign vaccines, South Korea’s spy agency said Thursday.
Hugs and hand shakes are "an important part of our culture, and I think it’s fine if you keep precautions,” said Dr. Ferric Fang, professor laboratory medicine and microbiology. So, what are those precautions? And are hugs or hand shakes safer?
As the U.S. economy bounds back with unexpected speed from the pandemic recession and customer demand intensifies, high school-age kids are filling jobs that older workers can’t — or won’t.
