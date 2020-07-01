As coronavirus cases continue to surge, some health officials, including the government’s top infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, agree that t
he United States is “going in the wrong direction.” Fauci told senators Tuesday some regions are putting the entire country at risk.
King County has also seen a sharp increase in cases recently, and health experts have confirmed
people between the ages of 20 and 39 account for more than half of new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. In Snohomish County, officials are not only hesitant about continuing to reopen, they’re worried about having to take a step back in the process.
7:09 am On the bright side...
It’s July! And it’s a day of fresh beginnings, halfway through 2020.
Seattle Aquarium is open again. The Mariners report to spring training, King County Library starts curbside pickup and Woodland Park Zoo reopens.
At the aquarium, there's an odd beauty to the new coronavirus restrictions: If you go, you’ll practically have the place to yourself.
Here’s what a trip there is like these days.
Visitors check out the Moon Jelly circle near the tide pools Monday, the first day the Seattle Aquarium is open to the public. Filled to only 15% capacity, the walking routes are defined for visitors to keep going one way through all the marine environments. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
7:02 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
As COVID-19 cases climb, Snohomish County might move back to the first phase of reopening. And in King County, where young people account for more than half of new cases, the sustained increases threaten to prevent advancement to Phase 3. Even in a fabled town at the ends of the Earth, cases are mounting.
"You’re taking away our freedoms": Loud protesters heckled Gov Jay Inslee over coronavirus restrictions, forcing him to move indoors to finish yesterday's news conference in Pasco.
The virus is spreading quickly into Republican territory after hitting heavily Democratic areas, and we may see broad ripple effects. These charts tell the story as Republicans, with the exception of the president, increasingly push mask-wearing.
This is not the time for a big July 4 gathering, the southwest Washington city of Longview says. But organizers are pushing forward, with one saying he's "ready to die for this."
How the school day may look: Seattle has laid out more details of a plan that starts with a new daily routine, involves 50 square feet per person, and could end with a chilly bus ride home. Meanwhile, when Washington schools went remote, some English language learners were “totally lost.” Teachers are planning how to change that this fall.
Estefania Romero Vicencio, 14, shown selling cherries in Redmond, is an English language student at Davis High School in Yakima and is now learning with difficulty online. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Inside the body, the coronavirus is even more sinister than scientists had realized. They've discovered how the virus sets off a ghoulish transformation involving zombie cells.
Nordstrom is laying off thousands of workers, even as it reopens most of its stores.
Flying without a mask? If you're on Alaska Airlines, expect a yellow penalty card and possibly a ban on flying again. Sorry, but cross more fun things off the calendar. Bumbershoot is canceled (which could be a blessing in disguise for the music fest), Leavenworth's Oktoberfest isn't happening, and Minor League Baseball is benched for the season.
7:00 am
