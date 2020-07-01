As coronavirus cases continue to surge, some health officials, including the government’s top infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, agree that the United States is “going in the wrong direction.” Fauci told senators Tuesday some regions are putting the entire country at risk.

King County has also seen a sharp increase in cases recently, and health experts have confirmed people between the ages of 20 and 39 account for more than half of new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. In Snohomish County, officials are not only hesitant about continuing to reopen, they’re worried about having to take a step back in the process.

