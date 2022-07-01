The Food and Drug Administration told COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers that updated booster shots for the fall season will need to have added protections against the latest omicron subvariants.
Meanwhile, New York City will offer the first mobile testing units in the U.S. to give people who test positive for COVID-19 an antiviral drug treatment known as Paxlovid at no cost.
Commission report blasts decision to cull all Denmark’s mink
A Danish Parliament-appointed commission has harshly criticized the country’s government for its decision to cull millions of healthy mink at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to protect humans from a mutation of the virus.
The 2020 decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population had stirred strong controversy, particularly as the necessary legislation to allow such a drastic move was put in place more than a month after the cull had started.
In its report released Thursday, the commission said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was “grossly misleading” during a Nov. 4 news conference when she announced that all mink — infected and healthy animals alike — should be culled. The report also criticized other top Danish officials.