The Food and Drug Administration told COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers that updated booster shots for the fall season will need to have added protections against the latest omicron subvariants.

Meanwhile, New York City will offer the first mobile testing units in the U.S. to give people who test positive for COVID-19 an antiviral drug treatment known as Paxlovid at no cost.

