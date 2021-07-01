By
 

One year, three months, two weeks and five days after Gov. Jay Inslee made Washington among the first states in the country to impose broad economic and social COVID-19 restrictions, our state has returned, somewhat, to normal.

Some limited restrictions, however, remain in place, including for indoor events of 10,000 or more people and mask requirements in some public spaces. But while many of us are celebrating the state’s reopening Wednesday, public health officials are keeping a close eye on emerging coronavirus variants.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Washington mask rules still in place


Though mask mandates were largely lifted as the state eases restrictions, face coverings are still required in some settings.

—Jennifer Luxton
Catch up on the past 24 hours

A squinting state is blinking awake as major COVID-19 restrictions lift, 476 days after Washington became one of the first U.S. states to shut down. But scenes from around the Seattle area show this isn't as simple as flipping a switch.

Residents are confronting new mask-wearing dilemmas and social anxieties. Here's advice on navigating that.

Restaurants' chefs and owners are asking everyone to "pretend we are a brand new restaurant," because that's what it feels like to them.

Theaters face their own struggles raising the curtain again.

Although transit systems will return to full capacity, things won't look "normal" yet.

There's one tradition that many hope will not return: greeting people with the "bioweapons" on our hands. 

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

