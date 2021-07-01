One year, three months, two weeks and five days after Gov. Jay Inslee made Washington among the first states in the country to impose broad economic and social COVID-19 restrictions, our state has returned, somewhat, to normal.

Some limited restrictions, however, remain in place, including for indoor events of 10,000 or more people and mask requirements in some public spaces. But while many of us are celebrating the state’s reopening Wednesday, public health officials are keeping a close eye on emerging coronavirus variants.

