With COVID-19 surging and vaccinations off to a slow start, President-elect Joe Biden announced Friday, in a reversal of Trump administration policies, his plans to accelerate distribution of vaccine doses to protect more people.

In King County, officials said this week that they will direct $7 million from the county’s budget to stand up mass COVID-19 vaccination sites. Two will be launched in hard-hit South King County by Feb. 1, they said.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Advertising