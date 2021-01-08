The United States has once again registered a record number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day — nearly 3,900 — with California hit particularly hard. The number of Americans who have gotten their first vaccine shot, however, climbed to at least 5.9 million Thursday.
The Food and Drug Administration is also warning patients and health care providers about the potential risks of false negative results, specifically with tests from Curative, a California-based company that has launched at least five testing kiosks in Seattle.
Second Bremerton nursing home hit by COVID-19 outbreak
Another Bremerton nursing home has been hit by the coronavirus. This time it’s Stafford Healthcare at Belmont, where a COVID-19 outbreak has infected 37 people.
Three staff members and 34 residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus, said Stafford’s Administrator Robert Washbond.
Last month, 78 people were infected at Forest Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, prompting staffing issues at the Bremerton nursing home.
Storming of Capitol was textbook potential COVID-19 superspreader, experts say
Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol did not just overshadow one of the deadliest days of the coronavirus pandemic – it could have contributed to the crisis as a textbook potential superspreader, health experts warn.
Thousands of Trump supporters dismissive of the virus’s threat packed together with few face coverings – shouting, jostling and forcing their way indoors to halt certification of the election results, many converging from out of town at the president’s urging. Police rushed hundreds of members of Congress to crowded quarters where legislators say some of their colleagues refused to wear masks as well.
“This was in some many ways an extraordinarily dangerous event yesterday, not only from the security aspects but from the public health aspects, and there will be a fair amount of disease that comes from it,” said Eric Toner, senior scholar at the John Hopkins Center for Health Security.
Experts said that resulting infections will be near-impossible to track, with massive crowds fanning out around the country and few rioters detained and identified. They also wondered if even a significant number of cases would register in a nation overwhelmed by covid-19. As Americans shared their shock and anger at the Capitol breach Thursday, the United States reported more than 132,000 people currently hospitalized with the virus and more than 4,000 covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day tally yet.
“It is a very real possibility that this will lead to a major outbreak but one that we may or may not be able to recognize,” said Toner. “All the cases to likely derive from this event will likely be lost in the huge number of cases we have in the country right now.”
UN fears ‘massive’ COVID transmission in Ethiopia’s Tigray
The United Nations fears “massive community transmission” of COVID-19 in Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region, fueled by displacement and the collapse of health services, as humanitarian workers finally begin to access the region two months after fighting began.
A new U.N. report based on the first on-the-ground assessments confirms some of the grim concerns around Tigray’s some 6 million people since the conflict erupted Nov. 4 between Ethiopian forces and those of the Tigray region: Hospitals have been looted, even destroyed, and some fighting continues.
Tigray leaders dominated Ethiopia’s government for nearly three decades before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power and sidelined them amid sweeping reforms that won him the Nobel Peace Prize.
Abiy has rejected international “interference” in the conflict even as the U.N. and others pleaded for weeks for unhindered access to Tigray as food, medicines and other supplies ran out.
Now COVID-19 has emerged as the latest source of alarm. “Only five out of 40 hospitals in Tigray are physically accessible,” the new U.N. report issued Thursday says. “Apart from those in (the Tigray capital) Mekele, the remaining hospitals are looted and many reportedly destroyed.”
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant
New research suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in two easier-to-spread variants of the coronavirus that erupted in Britain and South Africa.
Those variants are causing global concern. They carry multiple mutations but share one in common that’s believed to be the reason they are more contagious. Called N501Y, it is a slight alteration on one spot of the spike protein that coats the virus.
Most of the vaccines being rolled out around the world train the body to recognize that spike protein and fight it. Pfizer teamed with researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for laboratory tests to see if the mutation affected its vaccine’s ability to do so.
They used blood samples from 20 people who received the vaccine, made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, during a large study of the shots. Antibodies from those vaccine recipients successfully fended off the virus in lab dishes, according to the study posted late Thursday on an online site for researchers.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Will somebody tell you when it's your turn for a vaccine? After Washington laid out who's included in each priority phase for the next four months, our FAQ Friday looks at how the communication will work.
If you get sick, how long afterward will you be immune? Scientists are pleased at the lingering immunity found in many patients. But there are caveats, and "if I had COVID, I would still not throw away my masks," one says.
More reasons to keep using the masks: People without symptoms are silently spreading the virus in more than half of cases, the CDC has found. And tests aren't always a good safeguard, particularly as the government warns of false negative results.
The two deadliest days of the pandemic came this week in the U.S., and signs of trouble ahead keep emerging. Among them: One congressman who was inside the Capitol for Wednesday's chaos has tested positive for the virus.
More coronavirus relief is on the way for small businesses. The federal government is laying out how the revived Paycheck Protection Program will work.
Bzzzzzt! Don't stand so close to me! British Broadcasting Corp. staff will have to wear jarring new social-distancing gadgets, in a sign of how workplaces are scurrying to contain a new variant of the virus.
