Last month, President Joe Biden announced that the government would purchase about half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits for people to use at home free of charge. But as public demand for COVID-19 tests continues to soar, it will likely take several weeks for the testing kits to be shipped, White House officials said.

Elsewhere in Washington, health officials reported Friday that over 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the onset of the pandemic. The tragic milestone comes as the region continues to report record-breaking daily case counts.

Meanwhile, federal regulators announced Friday that people who received two doses of the Moderna vaccine need to wait five months to receive a booster and not six.

