Last month, President Joe Biden announced that the government would purchase about half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits for people to use at home free of charge. But as public demand for COVID-19 tests continues to soar, it will likely take several weeks for the testing kits to be shipped, White House officials said.
Elsewhere in Washington, health officials reported Friday that over 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the onset of the pandemic. The tragic milestone comes as the region continues to report record-breaking daily case counts.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
COVID stopped these Seattle seniors from exercising. Now they dance together on Zoom
Before the pandemic, Asian Counseling and Referral Service, or ACRS, hosted an on-site “Club Bamboo” program that gave older adults an upbeat place to chat, dance and eat lunches with Asian and Pacific Islander dishes every weekday, while steering them toward other ACRS offerings, such as housing assistance, mental health counseling and citizenship courses.
But many in-person programs in the Seattle area, including Club Bamboo, have been suspended since COVID-19 emerged almost two years ago, leaving seniors at risk of becoming physically inactive and socially isolated.
About eight months ago, something exciting happened: Club Bamboo moved online.
Based in Seattle’s Rainier Valley, ACRS is one of 13 nonprofits that benefit from reader donations to The Seattle Times Fund for Those in Need.
Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month
Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules.
The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials canceled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Djokovic was given a medical exemption backed by the Victoria state government and Australian Open organizers on Jan. 1, based on information he supplied to two independent medical panels, and he was approved for a visa electronically.
But it has since emerged that the Victoria state medical exemption, allowed for people who tested positive for the coronavirus within the last six months, was deemed invalid by the federal border authorities.
Omicron could boost immunity, some experts say. But don’t bet on it
As omicron sickens millions of Americans, some disease experts are peering into the future, speculating that the massive winter wave of infections from this new coronavirus variant might produce something beneficial in the long run.
They note that omicron, while stunningly contagious, appears less likely to send someone to the hospital. The variant’s extraordinary transmissibility could boost immunity as it rips through the population and — once this tide of cases has ebbed — make the pandemic a less dangerous health emergency.
The idea that omicron has a silver lining is not a fully formed scientific theory. It’s conjecture, in some cases unspooled on Twitter threads and floated in television interviews. At worst, it is “arm-waving,” to use the term that serious scientists employ as a pejorative.
And even the experts promoting the idea concede that it is an educated guess — and is contingent upon the virus itself, which has repeatedly surprised experts and may generate new variants that are more dangerous than omicron.