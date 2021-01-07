As state governors around the country scramble to speed up their vaccination efforts, Washington’s health secretary announced new vaccination tiers and an updated timeline Wednesday, confirming our state will next prioritize anyone 70 years and older, or anyone 50 and above who lives in a multigenerational household.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to research the mutant variant of the novel coronavirus first seen in Britain, and said Wednesday that it’s likely to be present in much of the United States.
Football season will start in February, says WIAA as it reorganizes sports calendar
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association revamped its high-school sports calendar again Wednesday as it continues to try to get sports on the field this academic year.
The WIAA’s Executive Board, made up of 13 school administrators from across the state, decided the traditional fall sports season can begin with practice Feb. 1. Those sports include football, girls soccer, volleyball, cross country and girls swimming and diving among others.
The fall season, which the WIAA is calling Season 1, is scheduled for seven weeks, ending on March 20. Winter sports and spring sports are still TBD.
Of course, any teams hitting the field next month will be contingent on the state’s guidance on coronavirus protocols.
The changes come after Gov. Jay Inslee announced new guidelines for the state on Tuesday, which use new metrics the WIAA will use for return to play.
A Quarantine Nightmare: Three Weeks in a Hotel, if You Can Find One
Before boarding her flight to Hong Kong for a new job last month, Tanja Cunz made sure she had met all of the government’s stringent entry requirements. Cunz, a 34-year-old museum curator from Switzerland, took a coronavirus test, paid for two weeks of quarantine at a government-designated hotel and steeled herself for half a month without fresh air.
But as her plane touched down in Hong Kong on Christmas morning, an announcement came over the loudspeaker: The government overnight had extended the quarantine period from two weeks to three, effective immediately. The passengers would have to secure a third week at their hotel before they could leave the airport.
Cunz was stunned. Not only would she have to pay for an extra week of quarantine but she would also have to postpone her start date at work by one week, meaning a loss of salary too.
“All your plans, they just fall apart,” Cunz said in a phone call from her hotel room, from which she can see her future office across Victoria Harbor.
The government has acknowledged the chaos, announcing last week that it was “very concerned” by reports of price gouging by hotels. Still, it has defended the policy as necessary to prevent the spread of a highly contagious variant of the virus. Hong Kong has largely managed to avoid the kind of mass outbreaks that have crippled most of the rest of the world, aided in part by its strict quarantine regimen.
U.S. is blind to contagious new virus variant, scientists warn
With no robust system to identify genetic variations of the coronavirus, experts warn that the United States is woefully ill-equipped to track a dangerous new mutant, leaving health officials blind as they try to combat the grave threat.
The variant, which is now surging in Britain and burdening its hospitals with new cases, is rare for now in the United States. But it has the potential to explode in the next few weeks, putting new pressures on U.S. hospitals, some of which are already near the breaking point.
The United States has no large-scale, nationwide system for checking coronavirus genomes for new mutations, including the ones carried by the new variant. About 1.4 million people test positive for the virus each week, but researchers are only doing genome sequencing — a method that can definitively spot the new variant — on fewer than 3,000 of those weekly samples. And that work is done by a patchwork of academic, state and commercial laboratories.
