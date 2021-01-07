As state governors around the country scramble to speed up their vaccination efforts, Washington’s health secretary announced new vaccination tiers and an updated timeline Wednesday, confirming our state will next prioritize anyone 70 years and older, or anyone 50 and above who lives in a multigenerational household.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to research the mutant variant of the novel coronavirus first seen in Britain, and said Wednesday that it’s likely to be present in much of the United States.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Advertising