A record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were reported last week, marking a 71% increase in confirmed cases, as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads, the World Health Organization said Thursday. Despite the increase in reported cases, the number of deaths last week decreased from the previous week.
Gov. Jay Inslee has set a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Women’s periods may be late after coronavirus vaccination, study suggests
Shortly after coronavirus vaccines were rolled out about a year ago, women started reporting erratic menstrual cycles after receiving the shots.
Some said their periods were late. Others reported heavier bleeding than usual or painful bleeding. Some postmenopausal women who hadn’t had a period in years even said they had menstruated again.
A study published Thursday found that women’s menstrual cycles did indeed change after vaccination against the coronavirus. The authors reported that women who were inoculated had slightly longer menstrual cycles after receiving the vaccine than those who were not vaccinated.
A year ago, just two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine — or even one, in the case of Johnson & Johnson’s formulation — were thought to offer sufficient protection against the coronavirus.
Now, faced with the extraordinarily contagious omicron variant, Israel has begun offering fourth doses to some high-risk groups. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility for boosters to adolescents and backed away from describing anyone as “fully vaccinated” because two shots no longer seem adequate.
Instead, one’s vaccination status will now be “up to date” — or not. It’s no surprise that many Americans are wondering: Where does this end? Are we to roll up our sleeves for booster shots every few months?
Humbled repeatedly by a virus that has defied expectations, scientists are reluctant to predict the future. But in interviews this week, nearly a dozen said that whatever happens, trying to boost the entire population every few months is not realistic. Nor does it make much scientific sense.
President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates go before the Supreme Court today as justices consider two requirements that cover more than 80 million Americans. This Q&A outlines who will be affected and what's in play. Listen live when the hearing starts at 7 a.m., and find updates here.
Our state's hospitals are nearing a crisis point, and we're only at the start of the wave fueled by omicron, officials say. Washington's daily COVID-19 case total yesterday rocketed past the previous day's record.
The U.S. plans to ship 500 million test kits to households soon, according to people familiar with the plan. You'll be able to request the rapid tests online.
When you test, should you swab your throat in addition to your nose? Experts are split. It's worth reading their reasons and weighing the pros and cons.
Will we be forever boosting to beat the virus? That's not realistic, scientists say. They're explaining how other strategies could keep us out of the forever-boosting scenario. Meanwhile, Biden's frustrated former health advisers publicly outlined what they think a new normal of coexisting with the virus should look like.