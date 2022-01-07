A record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were reported last week, marking a 71% increase in confirmed cases, as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads, the World Health Organization said Thursday. Despite the increase in reported cases, the number of deaths last week decreased from the previous week.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 U.S. flights were canceled on Thursday alone due to bad weather and staffing shortages caused by coronavirus infections. At the same time, Alaska Airlines announced it would cut the number of flights by 10% through the end of the month as it deals with staffing issues.

Gov. Jay Inslee has set a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.