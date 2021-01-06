Although many parts of the world are seeing growing vaccine access, the coronavirus is resurging and reshaping around the globe, filling hospitals and shutting businesses back down. But despite the sluggish start, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday the United States could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday a two-phased plan that breaks the state into eight regions and will eventually allow businesses to open back up once the state gets a better handle on the pandemic.

