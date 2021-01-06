Although many parts of the world are seeing growing vaccine access, the coronavirus is resurging and reshaping around the globe, filling hospitals and shutting businesses back down. But despite the sluggish start, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday the United States could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day.
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday a two-phased plan that breaks the state into eight regions and will eventually allow businesses to open back up once the state gets a better handle on the pandemic.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
EU agency authorizes Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
The European Union’s medicines agency gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.
The approval recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee — which must be rubber-stamped by the EU’s executive commission — comes amid high rates of infections in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.
Balkans feel abandoned as vaccinations kick off in Europe
When thousands of people across the European Union began rolling up their sleeves last month to get a coronavirus vaccination shot, one corner of the continent was left behind, feeling isolated and abandoned: the Balkans.
Balkan nations have struggled to get access to COVID-19 vaccines from multiple companies and programs, but most of the nations on Europe’s southeastern periphery are still waiting for their first vaccines to arrive, with no firm timeline for the start of their national inoculation drives.
What is already clear is that Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — home to some 20 million people — will lag far behind the EU’s 27 nations and Britain in efforts to reach herd immunity by quickly vaccinating a large number of their people.
North Macedonian epidemiologist Dragan Danilovski compared the current vaccine situation in the Western Balkans to the inequalities seen during the 1911 sinking of the Titanic.
“The rich have grabbed all the available lifeboats, leaving the less fortunate behind,” Danilovski told broadcaster TV 24.
Such sentiment as the world faces its gravest health crisis in a century has gained traction in the Western Balkans – a term used to identify the Balkan states which want to join but still are not part of the EU.
UK leader to use ‘every second’ to vaccinate the vulnerable
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that his government would use “every available second” to shield the elderly and the vulnerable from the virus rampaging across Britain as he told Parliament on Wednesday why the country needed to return to a COVID-19 lockdown.
Lawmakers, who were recalled from their Christmas recess early to discuss the measures, are expected to approve the new rules because there is a wide consensus on the need for tougher restrictions to control soaring new infections.
“There’s a fundamental difference between the regulations before the House today and the position we faced at any previous stage, because we now have the vaccines that are our means of escape,” Johnson said. “And we will use every available second of the lockdown to place this invisible shield around the elderly and the vulnerable.”
The U.K. is in a maelstrom of rising COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Britain reported more than 60,000 new daily coronavirus cases for the first time on Tuesday. More than 391,000 people have tested positive in the past seven days, up 44% from the previous week.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
• Gov. Jay Inslee has a new plan to eventually allow reopenings for restaurants and other businesses. The Healthy Washington plan breaks the state into eight regions and uses metrics to determine when reopenings can happen. But one Kent sports bar is up and running, refusing to close despite a slew of citations. For now, here's what you can and can't do under the state's restrictions.
• How will you know when to get your second vaccine shot? A Q&A explains how that's being tracked and who will see your vaccination status.
• Swamped California hospitals will ship patients to other corners of the state and delay surgeries for "non-life-threatening" conditions amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 patients. One hospital is so full that patients are packed into the gift shop and chapel.
• One hospital had two frantic hours to give out 600 vaccine shots after its freezer died. With time ticking down, doctors hit the road, exhorting staffers to "tell everyone you know." The drama that unfolded in California provides an unintentional road map for how a mass inoculation program could work.
How is the pandemic affecting you?What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Most Read Local Stories
- Inslee announces plan to reopen Washington state restaurants, other businesses based on COVID-19, hospitalization rates in regions
- Coronavirus daily news updates, January 5: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Yakima teen found after Amber Alert, police say
- Western Washington weather forecast has it all, from an ‘atmospheric river’ to wind, mudslides and mountain snow
- Restaurants defy COVID-19 restrictions in uprising embraced by Northwest far-right groups