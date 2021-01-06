By
 

Although many parts of the world are seeing growing vaccine access, the coronavirus is resurging and reshaping around the globe, filling hospitals and shutting businesses back down. But despite the sluggish start, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday the United States could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday a two-phased plan that breaks the state into eight regions and will eventually allow businesses to open back up once the state gets a better handle on the pandemic.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Gov. Jay Inslee has a new plan to eventually allow reopenings for restaurants and other businesses. The Healthy Washington plan breaks the state into eight regions and uses metrics to determine when reopenings can happen. But one Kent sports bar is up and running, refusing to close despite a slew of citations. For now, here's what you can and can't do under the state's restrictions.

How will you know when to get your second vaccine shot? A Q&A explains how that's being tracked and who will see your vaccination status.

Swamped California hospitals will ship patients to other corners of the state and delay surgeries for "non-life-threatening" conditions amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 patients. One hospital is so full that patients are packed into the gift shop and chapel.

One hospital had two frantic hours to give out 600 vaccine shots after its freezer died. With time ticking down, doctors hit the road, exhorting staffers to "tell everyone you know." The drama that unfolded in California provides an unintentional road map for how a mass inoculation program could work.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

How is the pandemic affecting you?

What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories