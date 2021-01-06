• Swamped California hospitals will ship patients to other corners of the state and delay surgeries for "non-life-threatening" conditions amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 patients. One hospital is so full that patients are packed into the gift shop and chapel.
• One hospital had two frantic hours to give out 600 vaccine shots after its freezer died. With time ticking down, doctors hit the road, exhorting staffers to "tell everyone you know." The drama that unfolded in California provides an unintentional road map for how a mass inoculation program could work.
—Kris Higginson
