U.S. hospitals are facing serious staff shortages amid a surge in omicron cases. The shortages are in large part due to health care workers becoming ill with the highly contagious variant.

While many current patients aren’t as sick as people hospitalized earlier in the pandemic, other pressures including high demand for testing are prompting hospitals to scale back non-emergency surgeries and close wards.

As several states across the country, including Washington, report shortages of COVID-19 tests, Gov. Jay Inslee announced plans on Wednesday to distribute millions of at-home tests and masks, and to expand vaccination clinics. Inslee expressed concerns about overwhelmed hospital systems as the state continues to report record-breaking daily COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Jay Inslee has set a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.