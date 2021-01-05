• Protesters rallied outside Farm Boy in Olympia (photo above) while table service continued inside yesterday, in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions. Farm Boy has racked up more than $180,000 in fines, but “I stop keeping track because I’m not paying them,” the owner says. As Northwest restaurants flout the rules, far-right groups are championing their actions. And some of those groups' rallies are doing double duty by spreading misinformation about the presidential election.
• School nurses will be crucial for restarting in-person classes in Washington, but they're in short supply, according to a new UW story that also suggests vast gaps in which children have access to medical care at school. See the situation in your district.
• Ambulance crews have been told not to bring patients to L.A. hospitals if they have virtually no chance of survival. Hospitals are moving to rapidly discharge ill people to make way for a flood of new patients, and things are expected to get worse. California yesterday set a fresh single-day record for newly diagnosed coronavirus cases, roughly equaling the populations of Issaquah, Covington and Newcastle combined.
• Infectious disease experts fear that a far more lethal virus will arise and leap from wildlife into humans, with devastating effects. Here's how they're trying to head off the next pandemic.
• England today begins a third national lockdown as the new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 strains hospitals.
—Kris Higginson
