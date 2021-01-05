While the coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 350,000 over the weekend, more than 1.3 million people moved through the country’s airport security checkpoints Sunday — the most since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, in Washington, parts of the state are seeing broader backlash, many championed by far-right groups, against restrictions imposed in recent months to try to slow the spread of the pandemic.
Alaska now says its residents 65 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week
Alaskans over 65 will be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week, a timeline accelerated by state officials following a weekend of eligibility confusion.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced the change Monday amid continued criticism over the way the state rolled out this latest allocation of limited vaccine.
State officials now say people 65 and older can schedule appointments starting at noon Wednesday by visiting the state’s vaccine website. People scheduling an appointment are asked to choose a date on Jan. 11 or later, officials say. Appointments will start Monday.
A state allocation committee last week made people 65 and older the next phase of recipients. But state officials said the vaccine wouldn’t be available to the more than 90,000 Alaskans in that group until late this month.
With only 1% of Californians vaccinated, virus keeps rising in state
After a relative New Year’s lull in confirmed infections, California posted a new single-day record for coronavirus cases Monday, logging more than 74,000, according to a Los Angeles Times tally of local health jurisdictions.
That is 11% higher than the previous record, when 66,726 cases were registered Dec. 28. The state is now averaging about 37,000 cases a day over the last week, down from a high of about 45,000 in mid-December. But the situation is still far worse than the beginning of last month, when 14,000 cases a day were recorded.
California also posted its sixth-highest daily tally of COVID-19 deaths: 379. That helped pull up the average number of COVID-19 deaths over the last week to 353 a day, the highest number yet.
After a brief New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day drop, COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to break records in L.A. County, rising to 7,898 on Sunday — 201 more than the previous day. Of them, 1,627 were in the ICU, also a record.
The growth in the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU wards has been astonishing — quadrupling since late November.
In the meantime, distribution hiccups and logistical challenges have slowed the initial coronavirus vaccine rollout in California, setting a pace that’s “not good enough,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.
The state is trying to execute the massive immunization campaign “with a sense of urgency that is required of this moment and the urgency that people demand,” but so far only about 1% of California’s 40 million residents have been vaccinated.
• Protesters rallied outside Farm Boy in Olympia (photo above) while table service continued inside yesterday, in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions. Farm Boy has racked up more than $180,000 in fines, but “I stop keeping track because I’m not paying them,” the owner says. As Northwest restaurants flout the rules, far-right groups are championing their actions. And some of those groups' rallies are doing double duty by spreading misinformation about the presidential election.
• School nurses will be crucial for restarting in-person classes in Washington, but they're in short supply, according to a new UW story that also suggests vast gaps in which children have access to medical care at school. See the situation in your district.
• Ambulance crews have been told not to bring patients to L.A. hospitals if they have virtually no chance of survival. Hospitals are moving to rapidly discharge ill people to make way for a flood of new patients, and things are expected to get worse. California yesterday set a fresh single-day record for newly diagnosed coronavirus cases, roughly equaling the populations of Issaquah, Covington and Newcastle combined.
• Infectious disease experts fear that a far more lethal virus will arise and leap from wildlife into humans, with devastating effects. Here's how they're trying to head off the next pandemic.
• A Minnesota fitness club manager tackled a gunman who was worked up about people exercising without masks, prosecutors say.
• England today begins a third national lockdown as the new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 strains hospitals.
