While the coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 350,000 over the weekend, more than 1.3 million people moved through the country’s airport security checkpoints Sunday — the most since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, in Washington, parts of the state are seeing broader backlash, many championed by far-right groups, against restrictions imposed in recent months to try to slow the spread of the pandemic.

