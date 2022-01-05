As the United States sets records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and states face testing shortages, President Joe Biden urged concern, not alarm. Biden said the current situation “bears little resemblance” to the early stage pandemic or last year’s deadly winter.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should receive a booster five months after the second dose of the vaccine, a revision from the 6-month wait previously recommended.
Additionally, the agency also recommended that immunocompromised children between 5 and 11 receive an additional primary vaccine shot 28 days after they received their second dose. The CDC will meet Wednesday to discuss whether it will recommend booster shots to minors who are 12 through 15 years old.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Consider swabbing your throat along with your nose for rapid COVID-19 tests, some experts say as omicron forces them to rethink what they thought they knew. A video shows how.
How much attention should you pay to skyrocketing daily case counts?They serve a purpose, but some researchers say hospitalizations are the more useful measure now.
It's too soon to panic about a new COVID-19 variant called IHU, scientists say. Here's what you should know about the strain that's popped up in France.
About 4% of the Seattle students and staff who participated in the district’s rapid testing clinics tested positive, an official says. That works out to more than 500 people. Additional testing options are ahead.
A woman reportedly miscarried after she was denied care until she tested negative for the virus. That's among the tales of anguish emerging from the Chinese city of Xi'an, where an unyielding lockdown is apparently preventing infections — at a steep human cost.