As the United States sets records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and states face testing shortages, President Joe Biden urged concern, not alarm. Biden said the current situation “bears little resemblance” to the early stage pandemic or last year’s deadly winter.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should receive a booster five months after the second dose of the vaccine, a revision from the 6-month wait previously recommended.

Additionally, the agency also recommended that immunocompromised children between 5 and 11 receive an additional primary vaccine shot 28 days after they received their second dose. The CDC will meet Wednesday to discuss whether it will recommend booster shots to minors who are 12 through 15 years old.

