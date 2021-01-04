By
 

An official for Operation Warp Speed on Sunday proposed a possible way to get more bang for our vaccine buck: halving the dose of each shot of Moderna’s vaccine to potentially double the number of people who could receive it.

Moderna’s trials demonstrated that people between 18 and 55 who received two 50-microgram doses showed an “identical immune response” to the standard two 100-microgram doses, said Dr. Moncef Slaoui.

The vaccine would still be delivered in two doses four weeks apart, Slaoui said in an interview on CBS, and it would be up to the FDA to decide whether to move forward with the idea.

Greek Church tells priests to ignore pandemic closure order

Greece’s powerful Orthodox Church is rebelling against a government order to briefly close places of worship under a weeklong drive to tighten virus restrictions before the planned reopening of schools.

The conservative Church’s ruling body issued a statement Monday directing priests to admit worshippers during indoor services for Wednesday’s feast of the Epiphany. The Holy Synod said it “does not accept” the new restrictions, in force from Jan. 3-10, and would send a letter of protest to the center-right government.

Israel is vaccinating so fast it’s running out of vaccine

Israel, which has inoculated a higher proportion of its population against the coronavirus than any other country, is delivering shots so quickly it is outstripping its supply of vaccine.

Health officials are scrambling to buy more doses and said they may pause giving the first round of shots to younger citizens to deliver the second, final injections to the elderly.

The situation is essentially opposite of that in many parts of the United States, where vaccines are sitting unused as mass inoculation programs struggle to build momentum.

Medical workers vaccinate medical stuff members against Coronavirus disease(COVID-19) at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center as Israel starts the COVID 19 vaccination campaign on December 20, 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel, which has inoculated a higher proportion of its population against the coronavirus than any other country, is delivering shots so quickly it is outstripping its supply of vaccine. (Photographer: Amir Levy/Getty Images Europe)

The U.S. vaccination rate is around 1 percent. Israel, with a much smaller population and socialized health care, has reached 12 percent of its residents with the initial dose. Since rolling out the campaign on Dec. 20, Israel has repeatedly surpassed its goal of 150,000 vaccinations a day.

As post-holiday infections surge, Lebanon gears for lockdown

A Lebanese woman wears a protective mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as she celebrates the New Year outside a pub, in Beirut, Lebanon, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Lebanon ended the year with more than 3,500 newly registered infections of coronavirus and 12 new deaths as its health minister appealed to Lebanese to take precautions while celebrating to avoid what he called wasting sacrifices made in combatting the virus. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanon is gearing up for a new nationwide lockdown, as officials vowed Monday to take stricter measures against the coronavirus following the holiday season, which saw a large increase in infections and caused jitters in the country’s already-battered health sector.

First responders say they have been transporting nearly 100 patients a day while hospitals report near-full occupancy in beds and ICUs.

Nurses say they are overwhelmed, and private hospitals have been roped into the national response despite complaints that the cash-strapped government owes them large sums of outstanding debt.

South Africa testing whether vaccines work against variant

Scientists in South Africa are urgently testing to see if the vaccines for COVID-19 will be effective against the country’s variant virus.

People pass a sign at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, indicating a COVID testing station Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the wearing of masks compulsory and has reimposed a ban on the sales of alcohol and ordered the closure of all bars and beaches as part of new restrictions to help the country battle a resurgence of the coronavirus, including a new variant. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

The genomic studies come as Britain’s health minister, Matt Hancock, and other experts in the U.K. have said they worry that vaccines may not be effective against the South African variant.

“This is the most pressing question facing us right now,” said Dr. Richard Lessells, an infectious diseases expert who is working on the country’s genomic studies of the variant.

“We are urgently doing experiments in the laboratory to test the variant,” against the blood of people with antibodies and against the blood of people who have received vaccines, Lessells told The Associated Press Monday.

The tests, called neutralizing assays, will help determine the reliability of vaccines against the variant, he said.

U.S. officials are debating whether to give half-doses of Moderna’s vaccine to lend more people some immunity as the rollout hits bumps. It's among the new vaccination tactics that scientists are weighing. 

A Christmas-tree costume is likely to blame for an outbreak that killed one person and infected 43 others at a California hospital, officials say.

An Oregon COVID-19 relief fund was only for Black residents. Then came the lawsuits.

Conservatives are pushing back on Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions with protests and legislation, including an effort to curb Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency powers.

No, it’s not weird to talk to yourself more these days. It can be good self-care, actually. But mental health experts, pointing to the pandemic and unrest as possible reasons, offer advice on listening carefully to what you're saying.

Meanwhile, one country is vaccinating so fast that it's running out of shots.

