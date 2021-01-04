An official for Operation Warp Speed on Sunday proposed a possible way to get more bang for our vaccine buck: halving the dose of each shot of Moderna’s vaccine to potentially double the number of people who could receive it.

Moderna’s trials demonstrated that people between 18 and 55 who received two 50-microgram doses showed an “identical immune response” to the standard two 100-microgram doses, said Dr. Moncef Slaoui.

The vaccine would still be delivered in two doses four weeks apart, Slaoui said in an interview on CBS, and it would be up to the FDA to decide whether to move forward with the idea.

