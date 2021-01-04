By
 

An official for Operation Warp Speed on Sunday proposed a possible way to get more bang for our vaccine buck: halving the dose of each shot of Moderna’s vaccine to potentially double the number of people who could receive it.

Moderna’s trials demonstrated that people between 18 and 55 who received two 50-microgram doses showed an “identical immune response” to the standard two 100-microgram doses, said Dr. Moncef Slaoui.

The vaccine would still be delivered in two doses four weeks apart, Slaoui said in an interview on CBS, and it would be up to the FDA to decide whether to move forward with the idea.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

U.S. officials are debating whether to give half-doses of Moderna’s vaccine to lend more people some immunity as the rollout hits bumps. It's among the new vaccination tactics that scientists are weighing. 

A Christmas-tree costume is likely to blame for an outbreak that killed one person and infected 43 others at a California hospital, officials say.

An Oregon COVID-19 relief fund was only for Black residents. Then came the lawsuits.

Conservatives are pushing back on Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions with protests and legislation, including an effort to curb Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency powers.

No, it’s not weird to talk to yourself more these days. It can be good self-care, actually. But mental health experts, pointing to the pandemic and unrest as possible reasons, offer advice on listening carefully to what you're saying.

Meanwhile, one country is vaccinating so fast that it's running out of shots.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

How is the pandemic affecting you?

What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories