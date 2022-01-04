Food and Drug Administration regulators announced Monday they are expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility to children as young as 12. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to announce this week whether the agency will recommend the booster expansion.

In an attempt to protect themselves from the virus, some immunocompromised people shared they have sidestepped government guidelines and have received four or five COVID-19 vaccine shots. While the FDA and CDC are charged with determining who can receive additional doses, some doctors and patients feel that the federal agencies have been slow to protect the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Robert DeSantis blamed the Biden administration for the shortage of COVID-19 tests resulting in long lines and runs on at-home test kits. In Seattle, Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Robert DeSantis blamed the Biden administration for the shortage of COVID-19 tests resulting in long lines and runs on at-home test kits. In Seattle, where positivity rates are nearing 50%, health officials have turned people away at COVID-19 testing sites due to shortages.

