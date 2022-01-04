Food and Drug Administration regulators announced Monday they are expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility to children as young as 12. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to announce this week whether the agency will recommend the booster expansion.
In an attempt to protect themselves from the virus, some immunocompromised people shared they have sidestepped government guidelines and have received four or five COVID-19 vaccine shots. While the FDA and CDC are charged with determining who can receive additional doses, some doctors and patients feel that the federal agencies have been slow to protect the most vulnerable.
Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook for 24 hours for COVID misinformation, one day after Twitter account suspension
Facebook suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for one day for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, a day after Twitter permanently suspended her personal account for repeatedly violating the company’s policy.
Facebook said Greene’s post “goes against our standards on misinformation that can cause physical harm” and barred her from posting or commenting for 24 hours. Greene included the Facebook post in her criticism of Monday’s punishment.
Greene recently published a tweet falsely suggesting “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths.” Included was a chart featuring data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which details self-reported post-vaccine health issues that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns do not imply causation.
The congresswoman, who has been repeatedly criticized for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic to her thousands of social media followers, lashed out at the two platforms in another forum.
In COVID-hit Mexico, many women ‘determined to not have babies’
Everyone knew the pandemic would bring death. Edith García Díaz thought it would also bring birth — lots of birth.
As a state health official, she worried the crisis would impede access to contraceptives, leading to a rise in pregnancies. Doctors were swamped with COVID-19 patients. Couples were hunkering down at home, afraid to go out. Early in the pandemic, Mexico’s population agency warned it could result in 120,000 additional unplanned births — an unwelcome reversal in the long battle to tame the fertility rate.
But as the data trickle in, one state after another has reported the opposite tendency. Births in Mexico dropped 11% in the first six months of this year compared with the same period in 2020, according to preliminary Health Ministry data. García Díaz, who is in charge of maternal health for Zacatecas, looked at her state’s annual statistics in November and was startled. There were 5,000 fewer newborns.
“I had never seen anything like this,” the doctor said.
—Mary Beth Sheridan and Alejandra Ibarra Chaoul, The Washington Post
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Seattle schools' coronavirus testing sites were swamped, and people were turned away yesterday. Now, as students around the region head back from holiday break, school staffing shortages are a growing concern.
Daily case counts have spiked so high in Washington state, we had to expand the scale on our chart yesterday. Track the virus' spread in these graphics.
COVID-19 has postponed a seventh Kraken game. When — if — they face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, they will have played just three times in 24 days, leaving players and coaches struggling with "a lot of stop and go."