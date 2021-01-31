We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
When COVID-19 restrictions ease, what are you most looking forward to doing?
When the world returns relatively back to normal — whether that means receiving a vaccine, reaching herd immunity, or lifting restrictions — what are you most looking forward to doing?
Are you finally going to go on that tropical vacation or visit your mom more often? Do you long for a crowded bar and rubbing elbows with strangers again, or just getting back to some kind of work?
Is there someone you want to see? Some dear friend you want to hug? Or just the freedom to move around outside carefree?
It’s been nearly one year since the Puget Sound region experienced its first death from COVID-19. One year of tremendous loss and uncertainty. Canceled plans and soaring unemployment. One long year.
But now as vaccines slowly roll out offering a glimmer of hope, what are you most looking forward to doing again? When you think about returning to some form of normalcy, what are you yearning for? The Seattle Times wants to know.
COVID-19 pandemic takes social and emotional toll on Washington’s youngest learners
On a Thursday morning in January, from his home in Seattle, a boy in Kevin Gallagher’s kindergarten class popped the cap off his green scented marker and took a big sniff.
Was it sweet, like a Granny Smith? Or citrusy, like a lime? For anyone in his virtual kindergarten class, it was hard to tell. But the moment was fleeting, as Mr. Gallagher and his teaching intern André Silberman were speaking again, instructing the 5- and 6-year-olds to stay on task. Use the green marker to underline the word “fish” on their work sheets, they said — a “third grade” vocabulary word that would strengthen their reading abilities. Visible only through his screen, the boy moved the marker from his nose to the paper.
“It would be great to hear everyone read the page together,” said Mr. Gallagher, as the Bryant Elementary teacher is known to his students. “I like this part a lot.”
Suddenly a chorus of falsettos was reading at once, following Mr. Gallagher’s finger as it moved from word to word.
Gallagher’s first task is to guide his students through academic lessons like this one. As kindergartners, they are some of the youngest learners attending school remotely this year, and among a group that many teachers, parents and education experts feared were most likely to suffer academically during the pandemic, since they aren’t used to sitting still or focusing for hours at a time. Gallagher’s second goal is more difficult: to help his students stay connected to their peers and build social bonds critical for early development.
Seattle-area residents tell of ‘massively frustrating’ efforts to get COVID-19 vaccine
Crashed appointment websites. Long lines. Midnight alarms set to book a time before the morning rush. And hours spent waiting on hold, in calls made by those who don’t have — or struggle with — internet access.
Millions of Washington residents are doing whatever it takes to navigate the state’s labyrinth-like rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine program, which in large part relies on the hospital system. The hospitals, too, have been vexed by an unreliable supply of vaccine and ever-changing rules about who qualifies for the shots, and how and where to receive them.
More than 1 million people in Washington are age 65 and older, making them eligible for the injection, along with health care workers, first responders and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, as well as people over 50 who live in multigenerational households.
Most Read Local Stories
- Late-night freezer failure in Seattle sends hundreds scrambling to get a fast-expiring COVID-19 vaccine VIEW
- The billionaires' tax may be absurd, but that makes it right at home for these times
- Man charged with raping neighbor in her University District house
- Coronavirus daily news updates, January 30: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Judge orders Seattle to pay nearly $82,000 to Black Lives Matter lawyers for costs of case against police