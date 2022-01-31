Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, others carried signs and flags with swastikas and some used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement, sparking widespread condemnation.

Bellevue-based T-Mobile US will fire corporate employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2, according to a memo to staff obtained by Bloomberg News. In the email to U.S. employees, the wireless carrier’s human resources chief also said that office employees who haven’t received the first dose of a vaccine by Feb. 21 will be placed on unpaid leave.

In Lynnwood, a pirate-themed bar has lost staff, bands and customers — over a show with advertised discounted prices for people sick with COVID-19. The Vessel Taphouse posted on Facebook on Jan. 21 that people should “Come see the show, maybe catch the virus or just stay home and whine.”

