Because the United States lacks enough genetic sequencing needed to detect new variants of the coronavirus, such mutations are likely proliferating quickly and undetected, experts are saying.

In Washington, the variant first found in the U.K. has been detected in Snohomish and Pierce counties — and on Friday, local health officials confirmed they also found the variant in King County. Here’s what to know about the B.1.1.7 strain.

