The United States has surpassed a grim tally of 350,000 COVID-19 deaths and 20.4 million cases of the virus.
In Southern California, funeral homes say they must turn away grieving families as they run out of space for the bodies piling up. The head of the state funeral directors association says mortuaries are being inundated.
In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads
As richer countries race to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, Somalia remains the rare place where much of the population hasn’t taken the coronavirus seriously. Some fear that’s proven to be deadlier than anyone knows.
“Certainly our people don’t use any form of protective measures, neither masks nor social distancing,” Abdirizak Yusuf Hirabeh, the government’s COVID-19 incident manager, said in an interview. “If you move around the city (of Mogadishu) or countrywide, nobody even talks about it.” And yet infections are rising, he said.
It is places like Somalia, the Horn of Africa nation torn apart by three decades of conflict, that will be last to see COVID-19 vaccines in any significant quantity. With part of the country still held by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, the risk of the virus becoming endemic in some hard-to-reach areas is strong — a fear for parts of Africa amid the slow arrival of vaccines.
“There is no real or practical investigation into the matter,” said Hirabeh, who is also the director of the Martini hospital in Mogadishu, the largest treating COVID-19 patients, which saw seven new patients the day he spoke. He acknowledged that neither facilities nor equipment are adequate in Somalia to tackle the virus.
Fewer than 27,000 tests for the virus have been conducted in Somalia, a country of more than 15 million people, one of the lowest rates in the world. Fewer than 4,800 cases have been confirmed, including at least 130 deaths.
Some worry the virus will sink into the population as yet another poorly diagnosed but deadly fever.
Conservatives push back on Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions with protests and legislation
Conservatives in Washington spent much of 2020 fuming that Gov. Jay Inslee used the broad powers given him by the Legislature to enact restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.
And unlike other states where lawmakers held emergency sessions to respond to the pandemic, Inslee and Democratic leaders didn’t call a special session in Washington.
Now, Republican lawmakers are proposing bills to curb the governor’s emergency powers and a constitutional amendment to make it easier for the Legislature to call itself back into session.
With Democrats controlling strong majorities in both the House and Senate, the proposals are not likely to pass, but they pose a philosophical debate over executive power and checks and balances in government.
The legislation comes as conservative organizers plan to protest at the Legislature this month when lawmakers convene, in a session that will take place mostly remotely due to the pandemic.
Rising cases of COVID-19 stock scams threaten investors
The popularity of making quick moves via stock-trading apps in 2020 and the string of hopeful headlines relating to COVID-19 vaccines could create a deadly mix for investors who don't do their homework.
Not surprisingly, it's prime time for con artists who may push phony stock schemes that are pegged to the pandemic.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has spotted a variety of bad deals, including wild claims that a small, little-known publicly traded company is on the verge of rolling out a cure for COVID-19 or another may be supposedly developing a product or service that can prevent or detect the virus.
Potential victims might spot one of these hot stocks via Facebook, Twitter, an unexpected email or a phone call out of the blue that touts the next sure thing.
In an alert issued Dec. 14, the SEC warned of a "significant uptick in tips, complaints, and referrals involving investment scams."
AP Interview: India bars company from exporting vaccines
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will not allow the export of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for several months, the head of Serum Institute of India, which has been contracted to make 1 billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations, said Sunday.
With rich nations reserving most of the vaccines that will be made this year, Serum Institute — the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer — is likely to make most of the inoculations for developing countries. The ban on exports, however, means that poorer nations will probably have to wait a few months before receiving their first shots.
The vaccine was granted emergency authorization by the Indian regulator on Sunday, but on the condition that Serum Institute doesn’t export the shots to ensure that vulnerable populations in India are protected, Adar Poonawalla, the company’s CEO, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.
He said that the company also has been barred from selling the vaccine on the private market.
“We can only give (the vaccines) to the government of India at the moment,” Poonawalla said, adding the decision was also made to prevent hoarding.
