Top federal health officials are considering advising that Americans should test negative before ending isolation. The news comes after the agency shortened isolation restrictions from 10 days to five days, which received criticism from many health professionals.
In the United Kingdom, which has seen a record-breaking spike in infections, officials are preparing for staff absences of up to 25% in the public sector. Estimates showed about 1 in 15 people in London had COVID-19 the week before Christmas.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Need a coronavirus test? Bundle up. The wait stretched for hours yesterday as two Seattle Public Schools clinics provided rapid tests, with conditions leaving some parents to fret that the clinics themselves would become super-spreader events. Classes are canceled today as the district offers more tests for students and staff at 12 locations. Here's when and where to find the tests.
What happened to exposure apps? They were supposed to slow the virus by letting people know if they were near someone who tested positive. But much of the country still doesn't use the apps, even as evidence grows that they can prevent large numbers of cases. (In our state, a new twist on the WA Notify app lets you incorporate home test results.)
How will the pandemic end? Omicron serves as a warning, but there are reasons for hope. As the U.S. sends signals that we're on the road to a new normal, experts are peering into the social and scientific future.