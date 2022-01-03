Across the country, as students prepare to go back to school, some districts are ramping up testing, while others will start the new year with remote learning. In Seattle, school is canceled Monday to allow students and staff to get tested at free, district-run clinics.

Top federal health officials are considering advising that Americans should test negative before ending isolation. The news comes after the agency shortened isolation restrictions from 10 days to five days, which received criticism from many health professionals.

In the United Kingdom, which has seen a record-breaking spike in infections, officials are preparing for staff absences of up to 25% in the public sector. Estimates showed about 1 in 15 people in London had COVID-19 the week before Christmas.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.