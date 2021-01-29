As the state continues to roll out its coronavirus vaccination initiative, several Washington counties, including King, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston, will be able to relax some COVID-19 restrictions on businesses starting next week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday. The change will reopen indoor service at restaurants at 25% capacity, as well as indoor fitness centers and live entertainment venues.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization experts will begin face-to-face meetings with their Chinese counterparts Friday in Wuhan — an attempt to answer questions about the origins of the virus.

