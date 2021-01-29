As the state continues to roll out its coronavirus vaccination initiative, several Washington counties, including King, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston, will be able to relax some COVID-19 restrictions on businesses starting next week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday. The change will reopen indoor service at restaurants at 25% capacity, as well as indoor fitness centers and live entertainment venues.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
• Restaurant dining, fitness centers, museums and more can reopen in the Puget Sound area and one other region, under a new plan that Gov. Jay Inslee laid out yesterday. Here's the latest on what you can and can't do in each county.
• As a flood of older adults seek COVID-19 vaccinations, “where are all these appointments going?” a 71-year-old woman wonders. “Somebody’s getting them.” One answer: Influential people. Several medical centers in the Puget Sound region are quietly giving special access to hospital foundation board members, donors and other VIPs. The invitations "made me nauseated," an EvergreenHealth physician says. Read the Times Watchdog story.
• Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine appears to prevent COVID-19, but not as well as its two-shot rivals, the company said today. This raises a big question: Is less protection an acceptable trade-off to get more shots in arms?
• How to protect yourself from the more contagious strain of the virus: Now that it's popped up in Western Washington, our FAQ breaks down what's known about the variant, double-masking and more.
• Amazon is a hotbed for anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, according to a new study by UW researchers. A simple search will show how the company's algorithms are messing with shoppers' minds.
• For an exhausted nurse, one small, bright-yellow kindnesshad outsize meaning. This is the story of how hundreds of health workers are getting "a pat on the back at the perfect time," thanks to four women who didn't want them to feel forgotten.
—Kris Higginson
Advertising
How is the pandemic affecting you?
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.