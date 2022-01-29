The number of U.S. deaths driven by the highly contagious omicron variant are reportedly higher than the deaths reported during the delta wave last fall. The seven-day rolling average for daily COVID-19 deaths has been increasing since mid-November and reached 2,267 Thursday, surpassing the 2,100 September peak driven by delta.
Meanwhile, a federal watchdog overseeing billions in coronavirus aid told lawmakers that congressional inaction means it is facing a “terminal budget crisis” with funds dwindling rapidly and at risk of running dry.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late Saturday she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.
The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland. New Zealand’s Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on the Jan. 22 flight and has also gone into isolation.
Both women had been in the Northland region to do some filming ahead of New Zealand’s national day, Waitangi Day, on Feb. 6.
“The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well,” her office said in a statement. “In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately tomorrow and will isolate until Tuesday.”
Health officials listed a dozen flights as exposure events late Saturday, a possible indication that one or more of the flight crew was infected.
Nurses accused of making $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Two nurses on Long Island are accused of forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme, prosecutors and police said.
Julie DeVuono, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are both charged with felony forgery, and DeVuono also is charged with offering a false instrument for filing. Both were arraigned Friday.
Urraro’s lawyer, Michael Alber, urged people not to rush to judgment about the allegations and said his client is a well-respected nurse.
“We look forward to highlighting the legal impediments and defects of the investigation,” he said Saturday. “It’s our hope that an accusation definitely doesn’t overshadow the good work Miss Urraro’s done for children and adults in the medical field.”