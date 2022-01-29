The number of U.S. deaths driven by the highly contagious omicron variant are reportedly higher than the deaths reported during the delta wave last fall. The seven-day rolling average for daily COVID-19 deaths has been increasing since mid-November and reached 2,267 Thursday, surpassing the 2,100 September peak driven by delta.

The U.S. has the largest COVID-19 death toll of any nation with over 878,000 COVID-19 deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a federal watchdog overseeing billions in coronavirus aid told lawmakers that congressional inaction means it is facing a “terminal budget crisis” with funds dwindling rapidly and at risk of running dry.

