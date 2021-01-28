As infection and hospitalization numbers gradually improve in parts of the country, states are loosening their coronavirus restrictions on many restaurants and businesses. But, despite rising vaccine distribution, concerns remain — federal health experts on Wednesday projected that as many as 90,000 more in the United States will die from the virus in the next four weeks.

The discovery of highly contagious virus variants also has public health experts worried, and they’re now urging Americans to upgrade our simple cloth masks and start either wearing two masks or donning a fabric mask over a surgical one.

