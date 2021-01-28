As infection and hospitalization numbers gradually improve in parts of the country, states are loosening their coronavirus restrictions on many restaurants and businesses. But, despite rising vaccine distribution, concerns remain — federal health experts on Wednesday projected that as many as 90,000 more in the United States will die from the virus in the next four weeks.
The discovery of highly contagious virus variants also has public health experts worried, and they’re now urging Americans to upgrade our simple cloth masks and start either wearing two masks or donning a fabric mask over a surgical one.
Time to double mask or upgrade masks as coronavirus variants emerge, experts say
Wear your mask is becoming wear your masks.
The change can be as simple as slapping a second mask over the one you already wear, or better yet, donning a fabric mask on top of a surgical mask. Some experts say it’s time to buy the highest-quality KN95 or N95 masks that officials have long discouraged Americans from purchasing to reserve supply for health care workers.
As with other parts of the pandemic response, the U.S. lags behind other parts of the world when it comes to masks. Several Asian countries, including Singapore and South Korea, have mass-produced high quality masks to send directly to residents. In recent weeks, European countries have begun mandating medical grade masks in public settings as the B.1.1.7 strain first identified in the United Kingdom threatens to ravage communities; British scientists estimate it could be as much as 70% more transmissible.
“The existence of more transmissible viruses emphasizes the important of us upping our game and doing not more of the same, but better of the same,” said Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Frieden has called for people to wear higher quality masks. “Yes, that is confusing to people, but the key is to share what we know when we know it and be frank about what we don’t know.”
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, touted double masking during a Monday appearance on the “Today” show, saying two layers “just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.”
Ford Motor Company, local nonprofits to distribute free disposable face masks in Washington on Thursday
Ford Motor Company is teaming up with local nonprofits to distribute nearly 550,000 face masks to residents throughout the state Thursday, according to the auto company.
The Thursday event is part of a regional initiative that will also deliver hundreds of thousands of masks to neighborhoods in Oregon, Alaska, Idaho and Montana, said Ford spokesperson Kristin Ford. In our state, masks will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at food-assistance nonprofit Emergency Feeding Program in Renton (851 Houser Way N., Suite A) and at 19 Ford dealerships throughout Washington including Everett, Issaquah, Kirkland, Tacoma, Olympia and Spokane. Click here for a full list.
• Vaccine help: Some Washingtonians can get vaccines if they live in a "multigenerational household," but what's that? FYI Guy lays out the answer and an interesting portrait of these households. And why is it so difficult to find a vaccine? Partly because making them is “not like adding more water to the soup,” one specialist explains. Here's our updating guide to getting yours.
• Beware of vaccine scams. Here are the warning signs to watch for.
• It's time to double-mask or upgrade your mask as virus variants emerge, public health experts say. They're describing the best, simplest ways of adding protection. How many variants are there, anyway? Many, but three are causing the biggest worries. One of them is sweeping through South Africa with terrifying" dominance.
• You can get a free mask today as Ford and local nonprofits give away a half-million of them at locations across the Puget Sound area.
• Pregnant COVID-19 patients have much higher risks of death and hospitalization, according to a new study from Washington state.
• When health workers got stuck in Oregon's snow, they knew time was running out for the vaccines they carried. Right there on the roadside, strange conversations kicked off "one of the coolest operations" they'd ever conducted.
• Dozens of college students were told they had COVID-19. They didn’t … but now 13 of them might, thanks to their quarantine.
