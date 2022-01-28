The European Medicines Agency is recommending that Pfizer’s coronavirus pill be authorized for use in the 27 countries that make up the European Union. The antiviral drug was cleared for use by U.S. health regulators in late December.
Meanwhile, the Washington state Department of Health announced free N95 masks will be available at multiple pharmacies and grocery stores as early as Thursday. About 400 million N95 masks will be given away across pharmacies and community centers in partnership with the federal government’s vaccination campaign.
Russia nears 100,000 daily infections as omicron rages
Russian authorities on Friday reported over 98,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases, but according to the Kremlin, the actual number is likely to be much higher as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to rage through the vast country.
Russia’s state coronavirus task force on Friday registered 98,040 new infections tallied over the past 24 hours — another all-time high for the country that in recent weeks has faced its biggest surge of contagions in the pandemic.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday that “it is obvious that this number is higher and possibly much higher,” because “many people don’t get tested” and have no symptoms.
The Kremlin spokesman also admitted that a lot of people in the presidential administration have gotten infected with the virus, but said there was no point in imposing “excessive restrictions” and cited “the world’s experience.”
Coronavirus infections in Russia started to soar nearly three weeks ago, with daily tallies of new cases spiking from about 15,000 on Jan. 10 to almost 100,000 on Friday.
Germany says omicron surge ‘under control’ despite records
Germany’s coronavirus surge fueled by the omicron variant remains “under control” despite a string of new infection records, the country’s health minister said Friday.
Cases as a result of the highly contagious variant in the European Union’s most populous nation shot up at a later stage than in several other countries in the region. Officials attribute that to restrictions such as curbs on private gatherings, nightclub closures and requirements for restaurant and bar patrons to have received a booster shot or to present a negative test.
Yet infections continue to rise steeply in the country of 83 million. On Thursday, new cases reported in the previous 24 hours topped 200,000 for the first time. On Friday, the infection rate reached another record of 1,073 new cases per 100,000 residents in a week.
Those numbers didn’t deter Health Minister Karl Lauterbach from declaring that authorities “have the omicron wave in Germany well under control at the moment.”
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet
When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn’t reach its shores for nearly two full years.
Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to charter a plane to bring home 54 of the island nation’s citizens. Many of those aboard were missionaries who had left Kiribati before the border closure to spread the faith abroad for what is commonly known as the Mormon church.
Officials tested each returning passenger three times in nearby Fiji, required that they be vaccinated, and put them in quarantine with additional testing when they arrived home.
Home COVID tests have plenty of value, but beware: With omicron in the mix, they can also offer false confidence, possibly leading people to unwittingly spread the virus. Doctors say it's important to know how to react to test results — even if they're negative.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is up against more than a virus, with security agents bunking down in his guest room and an "upending" culture of lies leaving him chronically exhausted. So why doesn't he tag out now, at age 81? “That’s not my character. I don’t do that,” he says in this look inside Fauci's life and what it says about our times.