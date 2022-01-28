The European Medicines Agency is recommending that Pfizer’s coronavirus pill be authorized for use in the 27 countries that make up the European Union. The antiviral drug was cleared for use by U.S. health regulators in late December.

Meanwhile, the Washington state Department of Health announced free N95 masks will be available at multiple pharmacies and grocery stores as early as Thursday. About 400 million N95 masks will be given away across pharmacies and community centers in partnership with the federal government’s vaccination campaign.

A full list of partners in Washington and elsewhere can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in filing a lawsuit to block the U.S. Department of Defense from requiring National Guard members under state command to be vaccinated.

