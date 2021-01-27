As Americans worry over coronavirus vaccine availability, the Biden administration said Tuesday it was on the cusp of securing an additional 200 million doses of the two vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States. Biden is also calling up the nation’s top scientists and public health experts to regularly brief the public about the pandemic.
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced this week that the federal government is increasing the weekly allotment of COVID-19 vaccines to states, including ours, by 16% for the coming weeks.
Health workers become 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal
Thousands of health workers lined up across Nepal to get the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday as the Himalayan nation began a three-month vaccination campaign.
At the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, doctors were encouraging hesitant colleagues to get the vaccine.
Nepal received as a gift from neighboring India 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine manufactured under license by the Serum Institute of India.
It’s aiming to get 72% of its 30 million people vaccinated within three months and is making the two-dose vaccine free to citizens.
Shoah survivors to get vaccine on Auschwitz liberation day
Hundreds of Holocaust survivors in Austria and Slovakia were poised to get their first coronavirus vaccination Wednesday, acknowledging their past suffering with a special tribute 76 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, where the Nazis killed more than 1 million Jews and others.
“We owe this to them,” said Erika Jakubovits, the Jewish Community of Vienna organizer of the vaccination drive. “They have suffered so much trauma and have felt even more insecure during this pandemic.”
More than 400 Austrian survivors, most in their 80s or 90s, were expected to get their first coronavirus shot at Vienna’s largest vaccination center set up in the Austrian capital’s convention center.
Tensions rise as AstraZeneca, EU hold vaccine delivery talks
The European Union’s dispute with AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies intensified Wednesday as the drugmaker defended itself against claims that it had reneged on contractual commitments and the two sides sparred over plans for further talks.
AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot addressed the dispute for the first time, rejecting the EU’s assertion that the company was failing to honor its commitments to deliver coronavirus vaccines. Soriot said delivery figures in AstraZeneca’s contract with the EU were targets, not firm commitments, and they couldn’t be met because of problems in rapidly expanding production capacity.
“Our contract is not a contractual commitment,’’ Soriot said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. “It’s a best effort. Basically we said we’re going to try our best, but we can’t guarantee we’re going to succeed. In fact, getting there, we are a little bit delayed.”
After the interview was published, an EU spokeswoman said AstraZeneca had pulled out of talks Wednesday about problems with vaccine supplies, which AstraZeneca immediately denied. Hours later, the EU said talks were back on.
