As Americans worry over coronavirus vaccine availability, the Biden administration said Tuesday it was on the cusp of securing an additional 200 million doses of the two vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States. Biden is also calling up the nation’s top scientists and public health experts to regularly brief the public about the pandemic.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced this week that the federal government is increasing the weekly allotment of COVID-19 vaccines to states, including ours, by 16% for the coming weeks.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.