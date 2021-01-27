We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Some coronavirus vaccine sites offer a wait list. Some don’t. Online scheduling tools differ among sites. Hospitals are struggling to manage a wave of phone calls. The state’s own hotline couldn’t keep up on Monday.
There has been widespread confusion, and state officials have acknowledged that some appointments will have to be canceled due to spotty supply.
• Overlake Medical Center's major donors got a special invitation for vaccine appointments, even though the public-facing registration site was fully booked. The appearance of favoritism was a mistake, an Overlake leader says, but it's raising questions about who gets a better shot at the vaccine under the state's messy system. Read the Times Watchdog story.
• Who's doing the vaccines right, Washington or Oregon? You be the judge in this clash over who's really essential in a society, writes columnist Danny Westneat — who sees a possible way around the dilemma.
• Schools should return kids to classrooms as soon as possible, CDC researchers said yesterday, explaining that it can be safe if proper precautions are taken — and if those measures extend beyond school walls. This came on the same day some Bellevue students headed back to buildings after a week of feuding between the district and teachers union.
• An outbreak is hitting a Seattle-based company's seafood processing plant hard. Workers have been evacuated by ship and air from Trident Seafoods' plant in remote Akutan, Alaska, where 135 have tested positive.
