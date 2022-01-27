Around 21 million weekly COVID-19 cases were reported across the globe last week, marking the highest weekly case count since the pandemic began, the World Health Organization said. The previous high was reported earlier this month at 9.5 million cases.
Meanwhile, health care workers in half of the states in the U.S. face a Thursday deadline to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for workers in health care systems that participate in Medicaid and Medicare programs.
The health care worker vaccine mandate will be rolled out across the country in the coming weeks, but will take effect first in jurisdictions that did not challenge the requirement in court, such as California, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania. These states have some of the largest senior populations in the country.
N. Korea, after harsh 2-year lockdown, slowly reopens border
After spending two years in a strict lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Korea may finally be opening up — slowly. The reason could reflect a growing sense of recognition by the leadership that the nation badly needs to win outside economic relief.
The North’s tentative reopening is seen in the apparent resumption of North Korean freight train traffic into neighboring China. But it comes even as Pyongyang has staged several weapons tests, the latest being two suspected ballistic missiles on Thursday, and issued a veiled threat about resuming tests of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles targeting the American homeland.
The apparently divided message — opening the border, slightly, on one hand, while also militarily pressuring Washington over a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations — likely signals a realization that the pandemic has worsened an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over North Korean nuclear weapons and missiles.
According to South Korean estimates, North Korea’s crucial trade with its ally China shrank by about 80% in 2020 before plunging again by two-thirds in the first nine months of 2021 as it sealed its borders.
Virus-ravaged Iran finds brief respite with mass vaccination
As much of the world sees vaccination slowing and infections soaring with the spread of omicron, Iran has found a rare, if fleeting, respite from the anxiety and trauma of the pandemic.
After successive virus waves pummeled the country for nearly two years, belated mass vaccination under a new, hard-line president has, for a brief moment, left the stricken nation with a feeling of apparent safety.
Now, the specter of an omicron-fueled surge looms large. Hospitals are preparing for the worst as infections tick upward after a monthslong lull. But so far, the variant has not battered the Islamic Republic as it has many Western countries where most adults got jabs a year ago.
Drastic infection surges among the inoculated from the United States to Russia have revealed the vaccine’s declining defenses against infection even as its protection against hospitalization and death remains strong.
Omicron keeps kicking new dilemmas at all of us. Which masks are best, and how often can you reuse yours? How can you travel safely? What should you do if you test positive? We've updated our page on how to navigate the pandemic with guidance on a wide range of topics to help you stay healthy. We'll keep adding to it, so bookmark the link.
An unvaccinated hospital patient was denied a new heart, his family says. The Boston hospital is defending its policy.
As omicron loosens its hold, is normalcy around the corner? "This is a choose-your-own-adventure story," scientists say as they peer down the path ahead. The best-case scenario hinges on smarts, risk tolerance and luck.