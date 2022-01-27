Around 21 million weekly COVID-19 cases were reported across the globe last week, marking the highest weekly case count since the pandemic began, the World Health Organization said. The previous high was reported earlier this month at 9.5 million cases.

Meanwhile, health care workers in half of the states in the U.S. face a Thursday deadline to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for workers in health care systems that participate in Medicaid and Medicare programs.

The health care worker vaccine mandate will be rolled out across the country in the coming weeks, but will take effect first in jurisdictions that did not challenge the requirement in court, such as California, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania. These states have some of the largest senior populations in the country.

In Germany, lawmakers began debating a possible wide-ranging COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The parliament is considering three proposals.

