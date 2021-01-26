President Joe Biden continues to boost his goal for coronavirus vaccinations and suggested Monday the nation could soon be injecting an average of 1.5 million shots per day.

Meanwhile, Washington state health officials and hospital leaders say they’ve been overwhelmed by a flood of phone calls and hospital visits since the state decided to expand vaccine eligibility to those age 65 and over. As of Monday, at least 500,105 doses of vaccine had been administered in Washington.

Here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Seattle, King County and around the state.

