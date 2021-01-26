We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
• How to get your COVID-19 vaccine: If you're eligible for a vaccine but haven't been able to find one, you're not alone. Overwhelming demand is flooding Washington's health systems, with the lack of supply shutting down at least one clinic and threatening to force others to cancel appointments. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to get a vaccine. If it's not your turn yet, bookmark that story, because it will update often.
• California has lifted its stay-home orders as conditions improve. But will residents ease up too much?
• A multimillionaire couple is accused of chartering a plane to the Yukon and taking vaccines meant for vulnerable Indigenous elders. But locals spotted the "despicable, disgusting" act, and consequences were swift.
—Kris Higginson
Advertising
How is the pandemic affecting you?
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.