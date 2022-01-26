Pfizer will begin testing a reformulated COVID-19 vaccine better geared at fighting the highly-contagious omicron variant. The study will include up to 1,420 volunteers between the ages of 15 and 55 who will receive multiple vaccine doses over several months.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 4 advisory against traveling to 15 countries and territories, including the United Arab Emirates and several Caribbean countries, citing a “very high” risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

