Pfizer will begin testing a reformulated COVID-19 vaccine better geared at fighting the highly-contagious omicron variant. The study will include up to 1,420 volunteers between the ages of 15 and 55 who will receive multiple vaccine doses over several months.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 4 advisory against traveling to 15 countries and territories, including the United Arab Emirates and several Caribbean countries, citing a “very high” risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.
What you need to know about free COVID tests and masks: If you live in Washington, you have several ways to get your hands on tests, and KN95 masks will soon follow. Once you have your tests, it's important to know when and how to use them — and how to store them so they'll last longer. But beware: A negative test doesn't necessarily mean you're in the clear. Here's our complete guide.
Who gets long COVID, and why? New research is hinting at four factors that may increase a person's chances of experiencing symptoms that linger for months.
Ever tried exercising hard in an N95 mask? It often seems like a perfect mask for exercise doesn’t exist, and guidance keeps changing along with the virus. Consider several things as you choose between a mask that’s safer vs. one that’s more comfortable.