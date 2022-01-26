By
 

Pfizer will begin testing a reformulated COVID-19 vaccine better geared at fighting the highly-contagious omicron variant. The study will include up to 1,420 volunteers between the ages of 15 and 55 who will receive multiple vaccine doses over several months.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 4 advisory against traveling to 15 countries and territories, including the United Arab Emirates and several Caribbean countries, citing a “very high” risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

COVID-19 cases are dropping fast in the Seattle area, although they're still high. But Eastern Washington is looking at "the second chapter of the omicron surge," hospital leaders warned yesterday.

What you need to know about free COVID tests and masks: If you live in Washington, you have several ways to get your hands on tests, and KN95 masks will soon follow. Once you have your tests, it's important to know when and how to use them — and how to store them so they'll last longer. But beware: A negative test doesn't necessarily mean you're in the clear. Here's our complete guide.

Who gets long COVID, and why? New research is hinting at four factors that may increase a person's chances of experiencing symptoms that linger for months.

Where not to travel right now: The CDC has added a slew of popular tourism destinations to its no-go list, warning of "very high" COVID risk levels.

Ever tried exercising hard in an N95 mask? It often seems like a perfect mask for exercise doesn’t exist, and guidance keeps changing along with the virus. Consider several things as you choose between a mask that’s safer vs. one that’s more comfortable.

How to help a friend or relative who has COVID: People who have been stuck at home with the illness are sharing the practical acts of generosity that helped the most.

